The Washington Commanders Are Officially Heading Back To DC

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The Washington Commanders are officially heading back to the District. On Monday (April 28) the team and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a $3.7 billion plan to build a new stadium on the historic RFK Stadium site, marking a major return to the city after nearly three decades in Maryland.

The proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium will anchor a 177-acre redevelopment along the Anacostia River. The project includes housing, retail, restaurants, green spaces, and a sports plex, transforming the long-vacant RFK campus into a vibrant mixed-use district. The Commanders will invest $2.7 billion, while D.C. will contribute $1.1 billion for infrastructure and public amenities .

Team owner Josh Harris emphasized the move as a homecoming: “This is about reconnecting with our roots and building a future that honors the legacy of RFK.” The Commanders played at RFK from 1961 to 1996 before relocating to Landover, Maryland. The new stadium is expected to open in 2030, pending D.C. Council approval by July.

The development promises significant economic impact, with projections of 14,000 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent positions. It also aims to deliver over 5,000 new homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the project’s potential to host major events, including a future Super Bowl.

However, the plan faces scrutiny over public funding. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and others have raised concerns about allocating $1.1 billion amid budget constraints . Mayor Bowser argues the investment will drive long-term growth and revitalize Ward 7. While the Commanders’ practice facilities in Ashburn, Virginia, will remain unchanged, the new stadium marks a symbolic and strategic shift back to D.C. If approved, construction will begin in 2026, with the team continuing to play at Northwest Stadium in Maryland until the new venue is ready.