Vibee And Insomniac Announce First-Ever HOTEL EDC Thailand

PHUKET ISLAND, THAILAND (CelebrityAccess) – Hotel EDC – Electronic Daisy Carnival’s (EDC) immersive, official hotel experience – is venturing overseas for the first time with the inaugural Hotel EDC Thailand, bringing the beloved Las Vegas experience to the stunning shores of Phuket island. Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, and Insomniac, the world’s leading live music experience creator, has announced the international expansion of Hotel EDC. Taking place from January 15-19, 2025, Hotel EDC Thailand will offer a luxurious 4-night stay at the Five-Star Angsana Laguna Phuket beach-front resort, along with exclusive access to official EDC pool parties, wellness sessions, fine dining experiences, limited-edition merch, and more. The Hotel EDC Thailand package presale begins Thursday (May 1) at 7pm PT; packages go on sale to the general public Friday (May 2) at 7pm PT.

Hotel EDC Thailand will elevate festival-goers’ EDC adventures with electrifying activations and exclusive perks. Guests will have the opportunity to relax and recharge through Angsana Laguna Phuket’s amenities, ranging from resort-front white-sand beaches, unforgettable meals at the resort’s fine dining restaurants, a variety of water activities, and wellness sessions on property. Package holders will also receive exclusive access to the EDC Thailand Beach Party, expedited festival entry, official pool parties, food & beverage credits to use on-property, limited-edition merchandise and much more, immersing them into the magical realm of Hotel EDC.

Hotel EDC Thailand, the exclusive and only official Headliner hotel for EDC Thailand, includes:

ACCOMMODATIONS:

4-night stay at Angsana Laguna Phuket for up to four people per room, decked out in EDC gear.

3-day EDC Thailand 2026 GA or VIP festival pass.

Headliner Party Pack with limited-edition merchandise.

Dedicated Vibee concierge onsite.

EXPERIENCES:

Access to the official EDC Thailand Beach Party.

Exclusive access to daily pool parties.

Daily DJ sets and immersive activities.

Option to enjoy a range of water activities, from snorkeling to diving in the clear waters of the Andaman Sea.

Daytime wellness sessions, including meditation and yoga.

Eye-catching Hotel EDC photo ops, pop-up DJ sets, and performers.

FOOD & BEVERAGE:

Food and beverage credits to use on property at select locations and complimentary daily breakfast from 8:00am–12:00pm.

The Hotel EDC VIP experience also includes a expedited festival entry, access to an exclusive viewing area to enjoy the show, premium air-conditioned restroom trailers, an on-property beauty bar to get rave-ready, and more. To enter all VIP areas at EDC Thailand, attendees must be 20+ and present a valid photo ID.