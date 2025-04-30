Wiz Khalifa And Sean Paul Announce Co-Headlining ‘Good Vibes Only Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul announced their 2025 co-headlining Good Vibes Only Tour across North America this summer, featuring special guest DaBaby and support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics.Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date amphitheater run kicks off on Sunday, July 6 in Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater, with additional stops in Camden, NJ, Toronto, ON, Tinley, Park, IL, Clarkston, MI and more before wrapping up on Sunday (July 27) at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, GA. The run also includes a hometown performance for Wiz in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday (July 19).

Touring amphitheaters since 2012, Wiz always delivers an electric performance to rev up his fans. The tour announce arrives after Wiz’s most recently released new album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, two weeks ago. Kush + Orange Juice 2 makes its mark as Wiz’s eighth studio album and is the official follow-up to his 2010 breakout mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, on the heels of its 15th anniversary. The new album features production from Kush & Orange Juice producers Cardo, ID Labs, and Sledgren, as well as producers Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, Jason Martin, Dominique Sanders, DJ Quik, Crazy Mike, TM88, Crash Dummy, Lex Luger, DJ Fresh, and Kenneth Wright. Featured collaborations on the album include OT Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign, JasonMartin, Luh Tyler, Michael Prince, LaRussell, Terrace Martin, Curren$y, Max B, Juicy J, DJ Quik, Larry June, Chevy Woods, rmr, Don Toliver, and Smoke DZA.

The Good Vibes Only Tour comes on the heels of Sean Paul’s 2025 UK arena tour with Ashanti, which is currently wrapping up this April, and his 2024 Greatest Tour, where he delivered over 20 high-energy performances across the U.S. last summer. Most recently, after a successful charting run with her single “Push 2 Start,” rising global star Tyla tapped Sean Paul for the official remix, infusing the track with a fresh sound and giving it new life on the international stage.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi (details below) and artist presales beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning May 2 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Good Vibes Only Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 1 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Good Vibes Only Tour 2025 Tour Dates:

Sun Jul 6 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Jul 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Mon Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Jul 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre