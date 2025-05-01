Nashville’s Belmont University, a private Christian institution, announced it is expanding the offerings of its “Dolly U” program, building on the educational partnership with Dolly Parton and CTK Enterprises that launched in 2024.

Following the success of the inaugural Spring 2025 Dolly U at Belmont, four new courses will be added for the Fall 2025 semester. These courses will offer immersive learning experiences centered on Dolly Parton’s life, career, and Dolly: An Original Musical—the Broadway-bound production based on her life, set to premiere this summer at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

Fall 2025 Dolly U course offerings include:

Documentary Project , taught by Annie Price –– A collaborative course in which journalism students will develop story structures and scripts for Dolly: The Making of a Musical, using professional footage from CTK Enterprises documenting the musical’s Broadway development.

Dolly: Documentary Editing , taught by Jennifer Bergen –– An upper-level editing course where motion pictures students will work with writers to edit the behind-the-scenes film Dolly: The Making of a Musical, using exclusive CTK Enterprises footage.

Dolly Parton: Songteller , taught by Jodi Marr and Victoria Banks –– An exploration of Dolly Parton’s songwriting journey, analyzing pivotal songs, techniques, and their impact on her career and the broader entertainment landscape.

Market Research, taught by Dr. Brandon Holle –– A hands-on course in modern marketing research techniques, featuring a direct project connection to Dolly: An Original Musical.

In addition, nine undergraduate students have been selected as the Dolly U Fellows for 2025. These students will collaborate with the production team behind the Dolly musical, working 28 to 40 hours per week embedded within specific departments.

The Fellows announced for Summer 2025 include:

Ellie Thompson (Music, Musical Theatre emphasis, ’26): General/Company Management

Margo Dobbs (Fashion Design, ’26): Costumes

Rachel Phinney (Theatre Production Design, ’26): Costumes

Elise Olson (Theatre & Drama, ’25): Costumes

Jude Whalen (Music Business with Production Emphasis, ’27): Stage Management

Cece Twohey (Audio Engineering Technology, ’26): Sound

Hudson Blake (Musical Theatre, Music Theory, ’25): Music

Riley McConnell (Theatre Performance, ’27): Directing

Mackenzie Thompson (Motion Picture Production, ’27): Video

Additionally, Parton will debut new Dolly U merchandise, which will be revealed for the first time on the day high school seniors make their college decision commitments. The merch will be available exclusively this month in the Dolly Parton Official Store.