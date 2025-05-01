16th Annual ‘Darius Rucker and Friends’ St. Jude Benefit Announced

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-time Diamond-certified superstar Darius Rucker returns to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday (June 2) for his 16th annual “Darius and Friends” concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event, which unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and has raised more than $4.3 million to date, will feature a surprise all-star roster of friends as has become tradition at the annual celebration.

“As usual, the evening featured multiple servings of the country music industry’s past, present, and future for an essential cause,” noted the Tennessean in their review of last year’s show. “‘Darius and Friends’ has become a showcase for how much his superstar talents have expanded across genres after four decades of performing. Buying a ticket for the event ensures you’ll hear his country chart-toppers…And yes, there’s assuredly going to be some Hootie & the Blowfish classics…But the real win of the night is when Rucker steps out of his pre-supposed ‘comfort zones’ and as he did on Monday evening, performs songs like Bell Biv DeVoe’s ‘Poison,’ Tim McGraw’s ‘I Like It, I Love It’ and TLC’s ‘Waterfalls.’”

Rucker, who was honored as the 2023 CMA Humanitarian of the Year for always prioritizing philanthropic work throughout his career, made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nearly two decades ago after taking an inspiring tour of the hospital. Through this meaningful experience, Rucker learned how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Following that impactful 2008 visit, Rucker’s effort has since become an annual tradition. Friends performing with Rucker in past years have included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Megan Moroney, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Tommy Thayer of KISS, among many others.

Tickets to the 16th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert are available via AXS.com. Pre-sale access begins tomorrow, May 1 at 10 a.m. CT, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. CT. The event is made possible with support from generous sponsors AMD and The Law Office of Jennifer McCoy.