AEG Presents Acquires The Complex In Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the acquisition of The Complex, a multi-stage live entertainment venue located in downtown Salt Lake City.

Located at 536 West 100 South in Salt Lake City, the venue includes two primary performance spaces—the 2,500-capacity Rockwell and the 850-capacity Grand—along with The Lot, a 4,000-capacity outdoor event space for seasonal shows.

Established in 2010, The Complex has hosted performances across multiple genres by some of the biggest acts in contemporary music, including Billie Eilish, Billy Idol, Flume, J. Cole, Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Megan Moroney, Macklemore, Slayer, Travis Scott, and Vampire Weekend. The venue also hosts events for outside organizers, ranging from private functions and fundraisers to weddings and live television broadcasts.

Following the acquisition, the current staff at The Complex will remain in place, including General Manager Paul Brucks. Shows at The Complex will now be booked by AEG Presents talent buyer Xavier Frey.

“After 15 years as an integral part of the Salt Lake City music scene, we’re looking forward to taking things to the next level as an AEG Presents venue,” said GM Paul Brucks. “We’ve always been focused on providing an exceptional live music experience for our community, and this will allow us to expand on that endeavor.”

“The Complex is the backbone of live music in Salt Lake City. We have always loved promoting shows at The Complex and are thrilled to bring AEG Presents’ knowledge, relationships, and resources together with the entire management team. We are diligently reviewing every opportunity to enhance the already stellar patron and artist experience to ensure live music fans enjoy even more world-class events,” added Don Strasburg, President, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest Regional Offices, AEG Presents.