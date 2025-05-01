Beats + Bytes: April’s Cultural Pulse Check

April had some key themes and tentpole events that had our cultural calendar packed. These included Coachella (the official start of music festival season), Holy Week, Earth Day, 4/20, Baseball’s Opening Pitch, WrestleMania, and Record Store Day.

Here are the 5 key trends and campaigns from April:

Album Releases Pack On the Partnerships: We’ve seen this play before – think Charli XCX’s signature green for Brat Summer – but Bon Iver did his thing as an indie rocker taking the salmon color to a new level for his album release this month. SABLE, fABLE features partnerships across the board, such as:

Bon Iver x Todd Snyder

Bon Iver x Fishwife

Bon Iver x Billy Van Creamy

Why it matters → The intentional use of salmon—a color Vernon connects deeply with—turns this collab into more than merch; it becomes a visual extension of the music. This reflects a growing trend where color storytelling drives emotional branding in fashion.

Summer Festival Season Has Returned: Coachella set the tone as usual, despite attendance being lower than in past years. Brands piggy backed off ‘Chella’s foolproof cultural momentum by partnering with artists, the festival itself, and all of its surrounding events. Some winning examples include:

Travis Scott x Erewhon

Anker Supercharges Coachella

2025 REVOLVE x Pizzaslime Party

Record Store Day Celebrates Music: For the 18th year, Record Store Day’s semi-annual event designed to support indie record stores, made an impact as vinyl sales market continues to grow. Two of our favorite campaigns this time around were:

Dog Fish

Miller High Life’s “The Soundtrack to the High Life”

WrestleMania 41 Sets WWE Social, Sales, and Viewership Records: WWE’s big bet on Las Vegas has already paid off. According to a statement from the Endeavor-owned entity, WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium reached 1.1 billion views across social media while taking place in the home of the NFL’s Raiders. Additionally, on-site sales were up 45% over the previous record-setting year, with viewership also skyrocketing by 114% compared to WrestleMania XL. The brand deals followed:

Clash of Clans x WWE

Minute Maid x WWE

John Cena x Neutrogena

Tech Was the Great Equalizer: Technology is the bridge between brands and artists. Through technology, ideas can scale and partnerships gain wider distribution. Here are a few banger campaigns from April:

Peloton x Armada Music for DJ Residency

Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter

Sleepy Hollow x Fortnite

Click the link for our full April campaign recap in Campaign US!