Despite Q1 Revenue Decline, Live Nation Gears Up for Record Summer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, highlighting a surge in advance ticket sales despite a year-over-year decline in total revenue.

The company posted revenue of $3.38 billion for Q1 2025, down 11% from $3.8 billion in the same period last year. Nonetheless, profitability improved: operating income swung from a $41 million loss in Q1 2024 to $115 million in the black, and net income matched at $46.3 million. However, due to nearly $98 million in accretion from redeemable noncontrolling interests, Live Nation still reported a technical net loss available to common shareholders.

Concerts remained the company’s largest segment, accounting for 73% of total revenue. Despite this, concert revenue fell year-over-year, from $2.88 billion to $2.48 billion. Segment AOI (Adjusted Operating Income) improved to $6.6 million, up from $-1.8 million in Q1 2024—driven, the company said, by robust international growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Ticketing revenue declined by 3.9%, falling to $695 million, while AOI for the segment dropped from $284.1 million last year to $253.1 million this quarter.

Meanwhile, sponsorship and advertising provided a bright spot, with revenue increasing 2.3% to $216 million, and AOI rising 4.6% to $135.9 million.

In its quarterly statement, Live Nation pointed to a strong pipeline of upcoming shows and record levels of deferred revenue as signs of a booming summer concert season ahead. The company reported $5.4 billion in concerts-related deferred revenue, up 24% from the prior year, and $270 million in deferred revenue for Ticketmaster, a 13% increase.

Still, a modest decline in consolidated AOI—from $362.5 million last year to $341.1 million this quarter—suggests increasing pressure from touring costs and production expenses.

“2025 is shaping up to be a historic year for live music,” said CEO Michael Rapino. “Ticket sales are pacing well ahead of last year, and deferred revenue for both concerts and ticketing is at record levels. We’re continuing to expand our global venue network, adding 20 major venues through 2026. As the global experience economy grows, the live music industry is leading the way—and we’re positioned to compound growth by double digits over many years.”