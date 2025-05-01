Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Ink Signs With Big Loud And Electric Feel Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – When it comes to boundaryless country music, Ink is the moment. Doubling down on her noteworthy creative accomplishments, GRAMMY-nominated artist Ink today announces her signing with Big Loud Records and Electric Feel Records, with management by SALXCO.

“Signing with Big Loud and Electric Feel Records feels like the beginning of a new chapter, one where I can truly embrace my sound and the stories I’ve been holding inside,” shares Ink. “It’s surreal, but I know this is where I’m supposed to be. With these labels, I finally feel like my music has found its home. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

“Ink isn’t just pushing boundaries — she’s rewriting the map,” Big Loud CEO and Partner Seth England shares. “Her ability to weave country roots with raw energy and cinematic storytelling is something we haven’t seen before. She’s fearless, original and deeply connected to the moment we’re in. We’re proud to welcome her to Big Loud and honored to be part of what she’s building.”

“We are incredibly excited for Electric Feel Records and Big Loud to partner on Ink’s artist project,” adds Electric Feel Founder and CEO Austin Rosen. “Her authenticity, unique sound and fearless storytelling make her an ultimate powerhouse.”

Ink has been the music industry’s secret weapon for more than a minute now. She co-penned the Cowboy Carter tracks “16 CARRIAGES,” “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” as well as the contender for biggest song of the year – Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther,” which is currently in its 9th week at the top of the chart. Ink is set to apply her southern roots and storytelling approach to songwriting with her ability to write songs that appeal to the masses to her new music under Big Loud Records and Electric Feel Records.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany and raised in Atlanta, Ink began her artist journey as a street performer in and around ATL. Deeply musical with a genre-less affinity for great songs, she counts influences ranging from R&B songwriters like Babyface and Tony Henry and the Southern rock of Creedence Clearwater Revival to the confessional songwriting of Lauryn Hill and the godmother of rock’n’roll herself, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.