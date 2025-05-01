Hidden Hall Makes Its Debut In Seattle

SEATTLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) – Hidden Hall, a brand-new live music venue, officially opened its doors to the public in Seattle last month.

Nestled in the heart of Seattle’s eclectic Fremont neighborhood, Hidden Hall is a 320-capacity general admission venue set to host a wide range of live music—from hip-hop and DJs to rock bands, jam bands, bluegrass, jazz, global sounds, and more.

The venue features a wraparound mezzanine and VIP rooms, as well as full production capabilities, including a custom-built lighting system, HD visual projection, and a state-of-the-art sound system.

The club is being booked by the team behind Seattle’s nearby Nectar Lounge, which is located just a few doors down from Hidden Hall. That team includes business partners Andy Hall and Mario Arbata as Senior Talent Buyers, along with Seth MacDonald, who is also handling talent buying at Hidden Hall.

Hidden Hall made its official debut on April 18 with a performance by local funk legends McTuff + Skerik. Upcoming shows include Ana Tijoux, Bab L’Bluz, The Lovecats, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, and more.