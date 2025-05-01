Jon Bailey And Marc Sheinman Join Red Light Management

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — UK Music managers Jon Bailey and Marc Sheinman have officially joined forces with Red Light Management, bringing their company 7980 Music under the global giant’s umbrella.

Formerly part of the Insanity Group, 7980 Music’s roster — featuring Wilkinson, David Rodigan, Friction, and hitmaker Brad Ellis — now links up with Red Light’s powerhouse UK team, led by James Sandom.

The move boosts Red Light’s already heavyweight dance and electronic division, home to Bonobo, Pendulum, Odesza, Duke Dumont, and more.

`After 20 years in partnership together, Jon and I, alongside Jake in our team, feel like we`re at the most exciting juncture of our career. We are so lucky to work with our amazing roster of artists, producers and songwriters and the opportunity to partner our business 7980 Music with Red Light Management made total sense, giving our talent the best possible global service.

“We feel culturally aligned with what they are doing and, having already worked with many of the US and UK team on various projects, we are very excited for the next chapter with James Sandom and the wider company.”Bailey and Sheinman said.

James Sandom added: “Growth is always the result of forces working together – we are proud to have Marc and Jon join our team, to strengthen these forces and routes to success in the dance and electronic space further. They arrive with incredible experience, knowledge and a roster which complements ours; we’re excited to help them achieve their goals in this next chapter and win together.”

Pictured L-R: Marc Sheinman, James Sandom and Jon Bailey