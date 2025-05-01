Justin Hunter Named VP At Avex Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group announced the appointment of Justin Hunter as Vice President at the company.

In his new role, Hunter will support the company’s U.S. operations, working closely with the leadership team, including CEO Brandon Silverstein, at both Avex and S10.

Hunter will be based at Avex Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“Justin’s entrepreneurial drive, deep industry relationships, and experience across a number of different roles over his career make him the perfect candidate to help execute AMG’s strategy in the U.S. and beyond,” said Silverstein. “I’m thrilled to offer him this important role at Avex Music Group.”

Hunter began his career in 2018 at Endeavor, where he served as an assistant to Endeavor Co-Chief Executive Officer Patrick Whitesell. He later joined S10 Entertainment’s artist management division and has since held a variety of roles, including Chief of Staff and Head of the company’s in-house label, S10 Records.

“I’m so excited to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal time for Avex and am grateful for Brandon’s ongoing guidance and support,” said Hunter. “We’re building something that’s global, bold, and unique, and I’m incredibly excited to help shape the future of Avex Music Group.”