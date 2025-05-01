MassConcerts Pacts With Tixr For Ticketing Services

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The prominent New England concert promoter MassConcerts has signed with the digital live events commerce platform Tixr.

The deal will see Tixr providing digital ticketing services at three large-scale amphitheaters Outer Harbor (Buffalo, NY), Snow Pond Center for the Arts – Bowl in the Pines (Sidney, Maine), and the newly established Asheville Yards (Asheville, North Carolina), in addition to MassConcert’s promoter business.

“For more than 25 years, MassConcerts has been a powerhouse in the Northeast, booking and introducing iconic acts early in their careers to the region,” said Sara Mertz, VP, Music Venues at Tixr. “This partnership exemplifies the industry shift toward innovative ticketing technology to enhance both the promoter and fan experience. MassConcerts’ strategic expansion into new markets like Asheville aligns perfectly with our vision for modernizing the amphitheater business with fan-first features that maximize every show’s potential.”

“Tixr is an incredible new partner for us — helping us better serve fans, fight scalpers, and maximize every show,” said John Peters, President of MassConcerts. “Their platform gives us the flexibility to handle everything from large, complex amphitheater shows with multiple tiers and VIP options to simple GA club shows. Beyond the technology, their team is attentive and easy to work with, which makes a huge difference. We’re already using features like self-service ticket upgrades and the on-platform waitlist to improve the experience for everyone.”

The promoter’s upcoming amphitheater season features a lineup that includes Vampire Weekend (June 2 at Asheville Yards); beabadoobee (June 11 at Asheville Yards); Megan Moroney (July 19 at Outer Harbor); Lyle Lovett (July 31 at Bowl in the Pines); Ethel Cain (August 30 at Asheville Yards, September 13 at Outer Harbor); and MJ Lenderman (October 15 at Asheville Yards).

Other upcoming MassConcerts shows include Dance Gavin Dance (May 25 at The Palladium, Worcester, MA); Mayday Parade (June 1 at The Strand Ballroom, Providence, RI); and The Story So Far (October 3 at The Palladium Outdoors, Worcester, MA).