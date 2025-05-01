Morgan Wallen Lands His Own SiriusXM Channel

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning recording artist Morgan Wallen will be featured on his own, exclusive country channel on SiriusXM.

The limited-run channel, which debuted on May 1st, will provide fans with an exclusive look at the artist, his music and influences ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem.

Fans will be able to hear his biggest hits and deep cuts along with all 37 tracks from his new album when it drops on May 16th.

In addition to his own music, the channel will feature a curated list of music from Wallen’s influences, favorites and friends along with exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the studio as Wallen worked on his new rmaterial.

Starting May 16, Morgan Wallen Radio will feature a back-to-back album playback all weekend long, with commentary from Wallen and check-ins with fans at his Nashville bar, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.