Rocker Mark Farner Signs With ARM Entertainment

ST. PAUL (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary guitarist and singer/songwriter Mark Farner is pleased to announce that he has signed with ARM Entertainment for exclusive representation for global bookings for Mark Farner’s American Band performances. ARM Entertainment, based in St. Paul, Minn., boasts a talented roster that includes WARRANT, Dee Snider, Lita Ford, WINGER and many more.

“I’m thrilled to be working with John, Tracy, Jamie and the entire ARM team,” Farner said. “After one phone call I wanted to sign. I knew we shared the same Midwest values and I loved the family business atmosphere at ARM. I can’t wait to rock some new markets, new stages and see many new faces in the crowd – it’s time to spread some love and rock and roll across this globe!”

As one of the founding members, lead singer, lead guitarist, and wrote more than 90% of the Grand Funk music catalog, Farner has always been known as the energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts. From his soulful voice and power rock riffs, to fueling the Funk with his atomic stage presence. His story and his imprint on music starts with Flint and since 1969 from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook, Farner has captained a global crusade for love, peace and freedom and became a rock ‘n’ roll icon.

More than 60 years later – he commands the stage with the same intensity performing epic hits that defined a generation – “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”, “Bad Time”, “Some Kind of Wonderful”, “Foot Stompin’ Music”, “Heartbreaker”, “Rock & Roll Soul”, “Locomotion”, “Mean Mistreater” and “We’re An American Band”.

Farner’s latest album, Closer to My Home arrived in November 2024. The album bridges together past and present, the grit of industry and the calloused hard work of a rural man. Closer to My Home champions Farner’s multi-faceted artistry. Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the iconic hit “(I’m Your Captain) Closer To My Home” the album is highlighted with a re-record, finding Farner in exactly the same form as 1970. Additionally, singles “Real” and “Anymore” have charted in the Mediabase Top 100.