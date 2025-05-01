Shelter Music Group Expands Growing Roster With Five New Signings

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Shelter Music Group, founded in 2019 and led by CEO Carl Stubner, COO/CSO Brian Harris Frank and President Dino Parades, is a rapidly growing artist management company with an impressive and diverse roster.

Shelter has established a global presence with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and London. The team manages legendary names such as Fleetwood Mac, ZZ Top, The Buddy Holly Estate and a host of others. Since launching, Shelter has expanded from 20 artists to 76 and counting, while also building a team of 17 managers and a strong shared services team to support its growing roster.

Shelter has proudly confirmed the expansion of their dynamic lineup with the addition of five powerhouse artists: Cheap Trick, Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, American Hi-Fi and Dead Poet Society. See below for more details on Shelter’s newly signed artists.

Shelter aims to create an environment that focuses on mentorship, authenticity and long-term career development as opposed to the short-term gains Stubner found common while studying trends in the industry. “At Shelter, I’m intensely focused on the growth of our community of artists and also focused on our managers to help them develop their craft and vision,” says Stubner.

With decades of experience managing the careers of iconic acts such as Fleetwood Mac (since 1994), ZZ Top (since 2007) and Crowded House (since 2019), Stubner brings extensive industry knowledge to this blossoming venture along with the help of his friends and colleagues Frank and Paredes, both of whom bring strong creative backgrounds. Frank’s experience spans labels (EVP of Warner Bros. Records, Head of Rock at Interscope Records) and technology (EVP & Global Head of Content at Beats Music) while Paredes served as EVP of A&R/GM at Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.

About Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick will be touring in 2025 with Heart and also with Rod Stewart. In addition, the band will make a triumphant return to Japan and to Budokan, where they recorded their legendary Live at Budokan record. They will be releasing their 21st studio album this Halloween. Managed by Dino Paredes & Corey Wagner.

(photo credit: Brian Doherty)

About Boys Like Girls

Boys Like Girls will be supporting The Jonas Brothers on their 20th Anniversary stadium and arena tour later this year. 2026 sees the band celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with “The Great Escape” surpassing 250 million streams on Spotify. Managed by Brian Harris Frank.

(photo credit: Jared Stossel)

About Chiodos

Chiodos is currently on their sold-out tour promoting the 20th anniversary of All’s Well That Ends Well and will embark on another tour in the fall, including festival appearances to support the release of the re-recorded and remixed version of the aforementioned album. In 2026, the band will release a new studio album, along with worldwide touring. Managed by Derek Brewer.

(photo credit: American Hi-Fi)

About American Hi-Fi

American Hi-Fi are getting ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in 2026 as “Flavor Of The Week” approaches 100 million streams on Spotify. Managed by Alison Taylor.

(photo credit: Chandler Moyer)

About Dead Poet Society

Dead Poet Society have started to make the follow-up to their breakthrough album Fission. They will be touring across Europe and the U.K. this summer and then across the U.S. in support of Chevelle. Managed by Dino Paredes & Ryan Quigley.