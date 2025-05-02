Breakout Artist Mark Ambor Signs To Capitol Records

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Breakout artist Mark Ambor has signed to Capitol Records. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter/producer has won acclaim for creating stadium-ready, instant pop classics that make people feel good including the Platinum-certified hit “Belong Together,” which is fast approaching 1 billion streams worldwide.

Tom March, Chairman / CEO, Capitol Music Group, said, “We’re excited to welcome Mark to the label. He is an exceptionally talented singer and songwriter, as the astounding global success of ‘Belong Together’ has demonstrated – a song that he also wrote and co-produced. He’s a true music obsessive whose talent knows no bounds. Mark and his manager, Kyle Thomson, are a brilliant team. Together, we look forward to supporting Mark in the next phase of his artistry and taking his career to the next level.”

Ambor said, “I’m so excited and grateful to join the rich history of Capitol Records. To be a part of the next generation of Capitol artists under Tom and Lillia’s leadership is a dream come true. The team here feels like home and there’s an excitement in the air that’s hard to describe. This next chapter really feels like the start of something special. Now let’s get some new music out.”

Ambor’s current sold-out tour of the UK and Europe included shows in Dublin, London and Paris and brings him to Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Austria this week. The headline run will wrap up on May 15 in Madrid. He’ll also play numerous festivals including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin) and Outside Lands. Ambor’s fall 2024 North American tour concluded with a sold-out, two-night stand at New York City’s Irving Plaza.

“Belong Together” marked Ambor’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit and spent over 20 weeks on the tally. Certified Platinum in over 11 countries, including the U.S. and the UK., the song peaked at No. 24 and No. 20 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Pop Airplay charts, respectively. Ambor recently made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also performed the song on TODAY.

It was in his parents’ Pleasantville, NY basement that Ambor wrote and produced his debut LP. The album is named for a nearby state park where he fondly recalls spending time while growing up. Rockwood is an emotional reflection of the human experience. The stories he weaves about home, friends, family and love transcend boundaries and firmly establish Ambor as an artist to watch. Ambor will release his debut single on Capitol Records this month.