Singer/Songwriter Ian Harrison Signs With WME For Global Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – WME has signed singer-songwriter Ian Harrison for global representation. He will be supported across multiple departments.

A Columbus, Ohio native, Harrison first captured national attention as a standout contestant on Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice. He has continued to build his career with a sound rooted in authentic country and folk influences.

“I’m incredibly excited to take this next step with the WME team,” shares Harrison. “Their track record in helping artists reach new heights is amazing, and I can’t wait to get on the road, meet new fans, and share my music with the world!”

“I’ve believed in Ian for a long time,” said WME’s Lance Roberts. “His musical innovation, unwavering commitment to his craft and undeniable charisma give him everything it takes for the long run. I’m thrilled to welcome him to WME.”

Marking this new era, Harrison recently released his four-track EP, Ways To Get On Out, followed by the heartfelt single “Keep You With Me” earlier this year. He is set to hit the stage this summer at the Lone Star Smokeout in Briarwood States, TX, as well as Fest Valley and Hoofbeat Country Fest, joining lineups that include Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and more.

For more information on Ian Harrison, please visit https://www.ianharrisonmusic.com.