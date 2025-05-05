Alexis Rosenberg Named Head Of External Relations For WME Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – WME has announced that Alexis Rosenberg has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Director, External Relations in the agency’s Nashville office. In this position, Rosenberg will work closely with the agency’s Corporate Communications and Marketing teams and serve as a key ambassador between the Nashville office and the broader Nashville business community, the music industry, sports ventures and WME’s additional offices worldwide. She will report to WME Senior Partners and Nashville Co-Heads Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee and Jay Williams.

In her role, Rosenberg will focus on corporate partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, industry relations and initiatives and cultivating key strategic relationships to champion the Nashville team and its clients across all platforms. Rosenberg will also collaborate closely with WME’s corporate team to align Nashville initiatives with global agency efforts, while providing support across important talent and industry relationships.

“It is an honor to join WME and work with this powerhouse team and organization,” Rosenberg shares. “I’m excited to build on WME’s strong foundation—supporting our clients with intention, deepening community and industry relationships, and helping the agency grow in thoughtful, impactful ways.”

“Alexis brings to WME a unique blend of experience, strong relationships and a deep background in the sports world and large-scale events,” said WME’s Jay Williams. “Her expertise and passion will help us strengthen our artists’ ties across industries and further elevate our presence in Nashville and beyond. We’re thrilled to welcome her into this role and excited for the impact she will make.”

Prior to joining WME, Rosenberg spent thirteen years in professional sports, including a decade with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, where she oversaw premium client relations. Most recently, she served in a leadership role with Major League Soccer’s Nashville Soccer Club, playing an instrumental role in the opening of GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States.

A graduate of James Madison University, Rosenberg will be based in Nashville.