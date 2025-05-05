NEW YORK (Hypebot) – Here’s a look at key live music stocks last week (April 29 – May 3, 2025) and how they stacked up against the overall market performance.

Live Music Stocks Last Week

To assess weekly performance, we compare the closing prices from the previous Friday (April 26, 2025) to the closing prices of this past Friday (May 3, 2025).

Live music stocks, on average, outperformed the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) (NYSE): Previous Friday Close (April 26): $131.00 This Friday Close (May 3): $133.77 Change for the Week: +$2.77 (+2.11%)

(NYSE): Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) (NYSE): Previous Friday Close (April 26): $32.10 This Friday Close (May 3): $33.55 Change for the Week: +$1.45 (+4.52%)

(NYSE): Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) (NYSE): Previous Friday Close (April 26): $27.20 This Friday Close (May 3): $28.06 Change for the Week: +$0.86 (+3.16%)

(NYSE): Venu Holding Corp. (VENU) (NYSE American): Previous Friday Close (April 26): $8.00 This Friday Close (May 3): $8.25 Change for the Week: +$0.25 (+3.13%)

(NYSE American): CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.DE) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange): Previous Friday Close (April 26): €102.50 This Friday Close (May 3): €104.80 Change for the Week: +€2.30 (+2.24%)

(Frankfurt Stock Exchange):

Overall Stock Market Performance Last Week

By comparison, here’s how the major U.S. indices performed:

S&P 500: Previous Friday Close (April 26): 5,597.00 This Friday Close (May 3): 5,686.67 Change for the Week: +89.67 (+1.60%)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Previous Friday Close (April 26): 40,791.30 This Friday Close (May 3): 41,317.43 Change for the Week: +526.13 (+1.29%)

Nasdaq Composite: Previous Friday Close (April 26): 17,672.60 This Friday Close (May 3): 17,977.73 Change for the Week: +305.13 (+1.73%)



Comparison