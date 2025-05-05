Reliant Talent Agency Expands Talent Division With Four New Agents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In a continued expansion of its representation footprint and success, Reliant Talent Agency has hired veteran talent agent, Scott Simpson, as Head of Talent. Established as a preeminent touring agency, Simpson will lead Reliant efforts in Talent, Comedy, Unscripted Television and beyond. Joining him in this pursuit, is vaunted talent agent, Jonathan Perry, who will lead West Coast Talent (formerly IAG, UTA) alongside talent agent, Katie Edwards (formerly of IAG). Melanie Moreau (former network/production company executive) will lead the Unscripted Department.

Industry veterans, President Steve Lassiter and his partners, Heath Baumor and Matt McGuire, will lead the Nashville based agency that has had a concentration in Concert Touring before this current expansion. The partners in a statement said, “From the formation of this agency in early 2021, we’ve always envisioned Reliant as a full-service agency alternative, prioritizing our clients’ needs in every sector. With these new hires and promotions, we are well positioned to offer best in class service to current and future clients.”

This updated infrastructure gives the agency talent outposts in Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Tampa.

The mission of Reliant Talent Agency is to redefine talent representation by fostering genuine partnerships built on trust, respect, and creativity. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, they aim to elevate their clients’ careers through innovative strategies and teamwork. They believe in delivering exceptional results without compromising integrity, creating a supportive and inspiring environment, and culture where both their clients and team thrive.

Scott Simpson:

Simpson has spent decades in talent representation. Prior to Reliant, he was first at ICM for a decade, then at APA (now IAG) both in Los Angeles and New York. Currently based in NY, Scott continues to tirelessly advocate for actors, comedians and multi-hyphenates.

Jonathan Perry:

Perry has a long career working as a talent rep, starting as a publicist and later moving on to the agency business where he has spent time at Endeavor, UTA and IAG prior to Reliant. He represents a variety of actors and unscripted personalities.

Katie Edwards:

Edwards started her career in the NBC Page Program before joining The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she spent the next four years working in various capacities in their production and talent departments. She joined Independent Artist Group (formerly APA) in 2018, working as an agent in both the comedy and talent department in the agency’s New York office.

Melanie Moreau:

Moreau brings deep experience and strong industry relationships from senior roles at CMT, Complex Networks, and most recently, Tacklebox Films. At Reliant, she will lead the agency’s non-scripted division, representing talent, digital creators, and production. companies, and driving growth across the unscripted landscape.