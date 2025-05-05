The Black Music Action Coalition And Live Nation Announce The Details of BMAC LIVE 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), in partnership with Live Nation, announces the return of the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program for its second year. Powered by Live Nation’s School of Live, the program offers 20 emerging music business professionals an all-expenses-paid, week-long immersive experience designed to explore career pathways in the live music industry.

Applications for the 2025 BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program open Monday, May 5, 2025, and close Friday, May 16, 2025. Selected participants will be notified by June 20, 2025.

Taking place July 14–18, 2025, in Los Angeles, the program includes hands-on training and direct access to top industry leaders—empowering participants with the tools and resources to launch successful careers in live entertainment.

Upon completing the program, participants will be eligible to apply for paid, part-time internships at Live Nation, available exclusively to the 2025 BMAC cohort. These interns will receive ongoing support from both BMAC and Live Nation to help maximize the opportunity.

“We’re incredibly proud of the success of the inaugural BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-founder, President & CEO. “Through our partnership with Live Nation, we’re creating life-changing access for young people who might not otherwise find a way into this industry. As we move into year two, we remain committed to opening doors in live entertainment.”

The program offers participants a hands-on experience with multiple facets of live entertainment—including show production, budgeting, artist relations, talent booking, marketing, ticketing, and more.

“After seeing the impact of last year’s program, we’re excited to deliver an even stronger experience in year two,” said Omar Al-joulani, Co-President, Live Nation Concerts. “Through School of Live, we’re investing in the next generation—offering real-world training, access to meaningful career opportunities, and mentorship from professionals who live and breathe live music.”

Now in its second year, the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program builds on the success of its inaugural class, reinforcing BMAC’s commitment to cultivating future leaders and promoting access, equity, and opportunity in the music industry.

BMAC’s broader programming includes the Music Business Accelerator at HBCU Tennessee State University; the BMAC Music Maker Guaranteed Income and Mentorship Program in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; the BMAC x Academy of Country Music Guaranteed Income Program; BMAC Restore and Rebuild LA, a relief fund for victims of the 2025 LA Wildfires; and a growing slate of Music Maker Grants supporting emerging artists and professionals in collaboration with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Victoria Monét, and the Luther Vandross Foundation.

To learn more or apply to the 2025 BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program, visit: https://www.bmacoalition.org/bmaclivenation