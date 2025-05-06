Breakout Artist Jessie Murph Announces ‘Worldwide Hysteria’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – 20-year- old breakout vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph reveals the dates for her upcoming WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA tour in support of her new album out this summer. The global tour will visit major cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, building on the success of 2024’s In The Sticks run, which sold over 85,000 tickets and included a sold-out hometown show at the Von Braun Center arena in Huntsville, Alabama.
Fresh off a standout debut at Coachella, Murph stunned fans again this past weekend with surprise appearances during Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel’s sets at Stagecoach and joined Diplo on Sunday to perform her explosive new single “Blue Strips”—which is currently dominating charts worldwide.
Produced by Live Nation, The tour kicks off July 27 in Phoenix, AZ and wraps the US leg at the Shrine Auditorium* in Los Angeles, CA on September 27. She heads overseas to Amsterdam in October with stops in Germany, Paris, London, Ireland before finishing up in Australia in November.
TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through May 5 at 11:59pm local HERE. The artist presale will begin today (May 6) at 10:00am local through Thursday (May 8) at 11:59pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (May 9) at 10:00am local at jessiemurph.com. Full list of tour dates below.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today (May 6) at 10:00am local time until Thursday (May 8) at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
With her upcoming new album, Murph delivers her rawest and realest era yet, doubling down on the emotional honesty and genre-blending edge that’s earned her a devoted and fast-growing audience.
Jessie Murph WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour Dates:
Jul 27 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Jul 30 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Aug 01 | Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater *
Aug 02 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Aug 03 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Aug 05 | Chesterfield, MO | The Factory
Aug 07 | Des Moines, IA | Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Aug 08 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Aug 09 | Oshkosh, WI | Crossroads 41 Festival *
Aug 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 12 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Aug 15 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! – Outdoor *
Aug 16 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Aug 18 | Cleveland, OH | Jacobs Pavilion *
Aug 19 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE (Outdoors) *
Aug 21 | Buffalo, NY | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Aug 22 | Syracuse, NY | New York State Fair *
Aug 23 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Aug 25 | New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug 27 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Aug 28 | Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug 30 | Toronto, ON | Massey Hall
Sep 01 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS
Sep 04 | Raleigh, NC | The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 05 | Anderson, SC | Wendell’s Outdoor
Sep 06 | Birmingham, AL | Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sep 08 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live
Sep 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium
Sep 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Sep 12 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Sep 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
Sep 17 | Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena
Sep 19 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Sep 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Sep 22 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sep 23 | Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
Sep 24 | Portland, OR | Theater of the Clouds
Sep 26 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater *
Sep 27 | Los Angeles, CA | The Shrine *
Oct 08 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg
Oct 10 | Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique
Oct 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Grosse Freiheit
Oct 13 | Berlin, Germany | Huxleys
Oct 14 | Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega
Oct 16 | Cologne, Germany | Carlswerk
Oct 17 | Paris, France | Trabendo
Oct 19 | Birmingham, UK | O2 Institute
Oct 21 | Glasgow, UK | Barrowland Ballroom
Oct 22 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy
Oct 24 | London, UK | The Roundhouse
Oct 26 | Dublin, Ireland | 3Olympia
Nov 12 | Perth, Australia | Metropolis Fremantle
Nov 15 | Sydney, Australia | Enmore Theatre
Nov 18 | Brisbane, Australia | Fortitude Music Hall
Nov 20 | Melbourne, Australia | The Forum
Nov 22 | Auckland, New Zealand | Town Hall