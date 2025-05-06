Easy Day Foundation Partners With AMA To Honor US Troops And Veterans

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Easy Day Foundation and Dick Clark Productions announced today that the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), the world’s largest fan-voted award show, will partner with the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping Veterans transition to civilian life to present several special in-show moments that celebrate Veterans while raising funds for a variety of national and local organizations. Hosted by global superstar Jennifer Lopez, the American Music Awards will air live coast-to-coast on Monday (May 26) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on CBS and Paramount+.

Taking place during May’s Military Appreciation Month, the American Music Awards x Easy Day moments will include two performances and the presentation of a special award honoring a marquee talent who uses their platform to make meaningful contributions to the Veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans.

In-show fundraising moments (now accepting donations at easyday.org/amas) will benefit Veteran service organizations across the country, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Boot Campaign, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Fisher House, The Folded Flag Foundation, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Team Rubicon, and UNLV’s Military and Veteran Services Center. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Easy Day Foundation and its partners, and a portion of audience seating will be reserved for veteran attendees in recognition of their service.

Founded by Frank Fertitta IV and Landon Gyulay, the Easy Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) grant-making nonprofit committed to helping Veterans transition to civilian life by addressing critical needs including mental health care, job training, placement, and family support services.

“Our goal at this year’s American Music Awards is to not only honor the memory of our fallen heroes but to spotlight the ongoing needs of millions of veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life,” said Frank Fertitta IV, co-founder of Easy Day Foundation. “We’re proud to be part of an iconic award show like the American Music Awards that has the power to raise awareness, inspire compassion and drive real change.”

“Partnering with the AMAs gives us a powerful platform to elevate the stories of our veterans and amplify the mission of Easy Day,” said Landon Gyulay, co-founder of Easy Day Foundation. “These brave men and women have given their all for our freedom and our AMAs partnership allows us to turn national attention into national action on their behalf.”

Gerry Byrne, Vice Chairman of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and a Marine Corps Vietnam combat Veteran, adds “PMC and Dick Clark Productions are deeply honored to spotlight our nation’s heroes through this meaningful partnership with Easy Day Foundation and the most preeminent organizations supporting our nation’s heroes. The transition from service to civilian life isn’t easy and these special moments during the AMAs shine a much-needed light on the real challenges Veterans face and the critical support systems required to help them navigate life after service.”

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music—the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering more than half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists. The AMAs is produced by Dick Clark Productions.