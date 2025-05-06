Entertainment PR Collective Hustle&Co. Announces New Clients And Campaigns

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning PR collective Hustle&Co. (H&C) has kicked off 2025 with exciting new business wins and headline-making brand campaigns in the music tech and lifestyle sectors.

H&C has been named the U.S. public relations agency for online record store and music community Bandcamp, following a competitive pitch for the global account. The new business win will see the team collaborate with award-winning U.K. partner agency DawBell to deliver a strategic campaign across both territories, reaching Bandcamp’s loyal fanbase and a new generation of music fans and artists alike.

Dan Melnick, General Manager at Bandcamp, commented: “We are delighted to onboard DawBell and Hustle&Co. as our new PR partners. Both agencies showcased a great understanding of our mission and brand values which translated into powerful ideas. We were impressed with their collaborative and aligned approach that delivered a creative solution to our brief – with a focus across both the UK and North America. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team who share our commitment to empowering artists and building meaningful connections with passionate fans.”

High-fidelity earplug brand EARPEACE has also brought on Hustle&Co. ahead of an exciting, soon-to-be announced release in the lifestyle space. As their U.S. public relations partner, H&C will implement a strategic comms approach for the upcoming launch. Throughout the year, the team will spearhead all PR efforts including media and influencer relations for EARPEACE’s slate of innovative products across music, sports, moto, sleep and more. Additionally, the team has been tasked with securing brand partners for future collaborations.

Jenn DeMartino Callister, Hustle&Co. Founder & Chief Narrative Officer shared: “April marked seven years of Hustle&Co. and I am as grateful today as I was on day one for our culture-shaping clients who choose us as their PR & Communications agency partner. From executing creative, artist-led campaigns with iconic music production brand Serato – now entering their third year with us – to signing mission driven brands like Bandcamp and EARPEACE in 2025, we feel energized by the work and privileged to tell our clients’ stories. A major highlight this year has also been the LA Strong Comms Coalition. I’m very proud for Hustle&Co. to be a part of this powerful force of PR pros providing support to local businesses looking to gain visibility as they rebuild from the LA wildfires.”

The start of 2025 has seen the H&C team work across a number of high-caliber initiatives, including client Serato – the iconic audio software company – announcing its integration with Apple Music. This massive advancement enables users with an Apple Music subscription to build and mix sets directly from the Serato DJ platform – ensuring DJs at every level have easy and intuitive access to Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs to create their sets and hone their craft. DJ with Apple Music is available to access on Serato’s downloads pages for Serato DJ Lite and Serato DJ Pro.

H&C has also taken on a meaningful pro bono commitment this year as a founding agency partner of the LA Strong Comms Coalition (LASCC), a collective of communications professionals working to provide pro bono support to small businesses impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The initiative aims to amplify recovery efforts by offering communications support and strategy to help local businesses rebuild and thrive.

In other company accomplishments, DeMartino Callister was honored by PRNews’ 2025 Top Women Awards as a leading industry Business Entrepreneur. The honorees will be celebrated at the official Top Women Awards luncheon on June 5 at the Lighthouse in NYC. This is not the first accolade from the publication. Last spring Hustle&Co. Account Supervisors Nathalie Rubin and Ariana Sacco were recognized in PRNews’ “75 Most Influential People in PR 2024” power list, where they were named a “Media Relations Titan” and “One To Watch,” respectively.

Clients past and present include Vibee, PRG, Influence Media Partners, LA Art Show, SoundCloud, Spotify, HeadCount.org, DICE, Netflix, BET, Complex Networks, United Masters, F45 Fitness, and more.