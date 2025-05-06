Italian Opera Icon Andrea Bocelli Signs An Exclusive Touring Deal With AEG

(CelebrityAccess) — M. Andrea Bocelli, the legendary Italian tenor and one of the most recognized voices in classical music, has signed a exclusive worldwide partnership that will see AEG Presents create and manage live performance opportunities for the opera star.

The deal, which goes into effect on January 1st, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events for the next five years.

Additionally, the agreement continues the collaboration with Bocelli’s longtime label home, Universal Music Group. Bocelli continues to be represented by his current management team, as well as the talent agency WME.

“This extraordinary partnership marks a fundamental new chapter for Andrea’s global career,” said Veronica Berti & Francesco Pasquero, co-managers of the Maestro. “We are extremely pleased to sign with such exceptional partners who have proven not only to be up to the challenge of this ambitious project, but who have also shown a deep commitment to the artistic vision. The next ten years will be crucial in consolidating Maestro Bocelli’s role as a global music icon, and we are honored to become part of such a remarkable family.”

Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, commented: “I personally flew to Italy to meet Andrea at his home because I wanted to understand the man and the artist before embarking on this journey. I’m truly thrilled to welcome him into our family and help take his artistry to even greater heights.”

“When Francesco called us to discuss this vision, we immediately recognized the magnitude of the opportunity. We are incredibly proud to have worked closely with all parties to make this partnership a reality. M. Andrea Bocelli is not only a unique extraordinary talent but also a cultural ambassador whose legacy continues to grow,” added Kirk Sommer, Global Co-Head of Music, and David Levy, Senior Partner at WME in a joint statement.