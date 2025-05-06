OC Sports & Entertainment Names Eric Bresler Senior VP Of Entertainment

ANAHEIM (CelebrityAccess) – OC Sports & Entertainment (OCSE), the operator of the city-owned Honda Center and the organization behind OCVIBE, has appointed industry veteran Eric Bresler as Senior Vice President (SVP), Entertainment. In this leadership role, Bresler will work with the organization’s seasoned programming team to shape the event booking and programming strategy for Honda Center, home of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, the upcoming Concert Hall, the Grove of Anaheim, and future OCVIBE venues.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Bresler to the team,” said Bill Foltz, Chief Executive Officer of OCSE. “His extensive industry experience and deep relationships will enhance our collective efforts to position Honda Center and OCVIBE as premier entertainment destinations for both local and global audiences.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Bresler brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. His recent work includes leadership roles such as SVP of Programming for Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where he helped shape the venue’s programming strategy and contributed to its success as one of the Top 10 performing venues worldwide. Bresler’s leadership was integral during the construction and opening of the arena, and his collaborative work with internal teams helped establish the arena as a leading entertainment destination in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m thrilled to join the organization during such an exciting time,” said Bresler. “I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to create an exceptional lineup of events that will bring even more excitement to Honda Center and OCVIBE, further enriching the cultural fabric of Orange County.”

Bresler’s career also includes roles with the Chase Center in San Francisco, AEG Facilities in Los Angeles, and Kaseya Center in Miami. A native of Los Angeles, he is excited to return to Southern California to help lead the next chapter of entertainment at OCVIBE.