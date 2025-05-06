Valencia CF Partners With Legends For New Hospitality Areas At The Nou Mestalla Stadium

VALENCIA, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Legends, a global premium experiences company, to support the club’s strategic growth through the sales and revenue optimisation of the hospitality areas at the Nou Mestalla.

Following the consultancy process carried out over the last year, the club now incorporates Legends, a leader in delivering exceptional fan experiences and driving commercial revenue for sports and entertainment venues, as a strategic partner. Thus, establishing the first major agreement for the new stadium, which, upon its inauguration in the summer of 2027, will become a fundamental pillar for the club’s economic and sporting growth in the coming decades.

New Hospitality Concept: A Wide Diversity of Opportunities, Prices, And Products for Different Audiences

With more than 6,500 hospitality seats (more than 9% of the stadium’s total capacity), the Nou Mestalla will set a new standard for elevating the fan experience, offering nine different concepts that respond to the distinct preferences, tastes, and needs of Valencia CF fans. From private and personalised boxes for those seeking maximum exclusivity, to grandstand seats with access to rooms with special services. Families, friends, and companies will be able to enjoy football in premium locations with a wide variety of options, prices, and products.

This new concept aligns Valencia CF and fans with the main market trends and will place the Nou Mestalla among the best stadiums for a complete and exciting experience in terms of sport, leisure, and entertainment.

Direct feedback from fans during focus group sessions hosted by Valencia CF and Legends informed the hospitality seating product offerings.

Hospitality Products Will Go on Sale Before the End of the Year: Act Quickly and Guarantee the Best Seat

This year, Legends and Valencia CF will begin the phased rollout of an exclusive range of hospitality products – private boxes, common rooms with special services, experiences such as the club tunnel or private terraces, premium seats, and more – that will transform the way fans enjoy football.

In addition to being able to experience football in a different way, another advantage of this premium offering will be early access to seat selection, compared to the general capacity limit:

– Current season ticket holders and VIP clients will have priority when purchasing these premium products.

– In addition, any fan, regardless of whether they are a season ticket holder, will also have the opportunity to purchase a hospitality product and guarantee themselves the best seat at the Nou Mestalla. This way, they will be able to get a head start on season ticket reservations for the general public, scheduled for after the summer of 2026.

Valencia CF and Legends Will Open an Experience Centre Where You Can See, Touch, and Feel the Different Premium Experiences

With the aim of showcasing the Nou Mestalla’s hospitality offering and launching its commercialization, Valencia CF and Legends will open an Experience Centre in the final months of this year, where Valencia fans interested in purchasing hospitality products will have the opportunity to see, touch, and experience, in a physical space, what the different premium experiences of our future stadium will be like, as well as getting to know first-hand more about the Nou Mestalla project.

As a result of this partnership, Legends will build a best-in-class dedicated team of more than 15 professionals across sales, marketing and CRM that will be based in the Experience Centre in Valencia and that will lead the design, strategy and execution of this transformational project collaboratively with the club.

Valencia CF joins some of the most iconic and innovative brands and venues in sports and entertainment in working with Legends. The company is a global leader in facility development projects across European football, the NFL, MLS, MLB, and college athletics. This includes work with Manchester City and current partnerships with FC Barcelona and Aston Villa FC focused on optimizing revenue at their renovated stadiums.