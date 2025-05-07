Concord Music Publishing Signs Singer/Songwriter Grace Tyler

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of singer-songwriter Grace Tyler in her first publishing deal. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes Tyler’s catalog and her upcoming releases.

Originally from Frisco, Texas, Tyler attended Belmont University, honing her craft and working with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lee Brice as a mentor. Tyler’s debut EP Everything I Didn’t Say, which was released in March, is a raw and honest testimonial collection recounting all the things one holds back from saying.

Tyler states: “Signing a publishing deal with my dream team at Concord is truly a full-circle moment—proof that patience and passion pay off. I’m beyond grateful to be surrounded by people who believe in me, especially my biggest cheerleader, Courtney Allen. Her unwavering support means the world, and I couldn’t imagine a better team to chase this dream with.”

Tyler’s first breakout hit was the viral breakup single “My Mistake,” originally released on TikTok in 2021. She followed it up with a feature on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” and “Fresh Finds Country” playlists, highlighting the best new music by independent and emerging artists across genres. She was also one of eight multi-genre artists nominated for Spotify’s 2024 “Fresh Finds Favorites” with her song “Weak Man.” In 2024, Tyler was featured on the cover of Amazon’s “Breakthrough Country” playlist promoting her song “Lose Me.”

Courtney Allen, Senior Director A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville states: “I offered Grace a deal at the end of our first meeting. That’s how sure I was that I needed to work with her. For years, she has slowly and quietly been honing her craft and now it is her time to shine. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes, and I am so proud to have her join the Concord family.”

To close out 2024, Tyler hit the road for her first tour, opening for popular Texas act Shane Smith and the Saints. Recently, Tyler sang the national anthem at the 2025 American Rodeo Championship at the Texas Rangers’ Stadium. She also performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the Lone Star Smokeout Country Music and BBQ Festival and has upcoming tour dates in Cohasset, Webster, and Hyannis, Massachusetts. Tyler will be performing at the upcoming ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off on May 7th ahead of the 60th ACM Awards where she’ll make her ACM red carpet debut.