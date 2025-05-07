Dawn Gates Exits Universal Music Group And Launches Seven Note Enterprises

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Industry veteran and longtime Universal Music Group Nashville SVP of Digital Business and Creative Development Dawn Gates announced today her departure from the company after nearly 20 years, simultaneously announcing the launch of Seven Note Enterprises, a consulting and management firm. The move comes at a time of both personal and professional evolution for Gates, who recently welcomed twins with her wife, Harper Grae, adding to their family of five.

“After 19 transformative years with Universal Music Group, I’m stepping away to write the next chapters of my career,” said Gates. “I’m deeply grateful to UMG – especially Mike Dungan and Cindy Mabe – for the belief in my vision and the support in taking bold, often unconventional, risks. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most innovative and driven minds in music. However, the industry continues to shift and the way we develop artists, build stories, and connect with audiences is changing – and so am I. As I take some time to evaluate and determine my next long-term venture, I’m looking forward to the flexibility Seven Note provides, both with work and family.”

Gates has long been recognized as one of the industry’s most successful pioneers in the areas of digital business and creative development, founding digital departments at three major labels and helping to establish multiple divisions at UMG Nashville, including digital marketing, streaming, D2C, fan clubs, and research & strategy. In her most recent position at UMGN, she served as the core liaison for global digital business, integration strategies, and commercial growth, as well as supervising UMG Nashville’s content strategy, execution, and syndication for marketing initiatives. Gates also initiated the launch of and oversaw Sing Me Back Home Productions, a production arm of UMG Nashville established in February 2024, focused on projects for film and TV. Due to her ability to exploit advancing technologies in campaign development, Gates has launched numerous ground-breaking collaborations during her 27-year career, expanded the careers of 100’s of major label recording artists, and created pathways for numerous colleagues sitting in leadership roles at other labels, distribution companies, management companies, digital service providers, and more.

Gates can be reached at dawn@seven-note.com.