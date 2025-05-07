(Hypebot) — Breaking an artist isn’t just about going viral, it’s about building real fans across the globe. With fewer resources and more challenges than ever, it is essential that we begin rethinking artist development, writes Will Shanahan.

Importance Of Going Global: Rethinking Artist Development

by Will ‘Shan’ Shanahan

In today’s hyper-connected world, breaking a new artist isn’t as straightforward as it once was. It’s no longer just about airplay or being in the right place at the right time, it’s about building a real, engaged fanbase, brick by brick. Having worked in the industry over the past fifteen years, I’ve seen a noticeable decline in creative arts funding, support systems, and grassroots opportunities. The ecosystem is becoming more fragile, with independent music venues shutting down, real funding resources drying up, and human-first services increasingly replaced by AI, the landscape is shifting, and not always for the better.

“the shift has been from focusing on mass streams to now more engaged, ‘superfan’ audiences”

I’ve managed, developed and built record labels and artists through various independent labels and distributors over the years, and I’ve seen how quick the shift has been from focusing on mass streams to now more engaged, ‘superfan’ audiences. Whilst label manager at Disrupt Records, my team and I achieved a debut top 40 album release with ‘Rebel With A Cause’ for UK rapper Ghetts through sheer blood sweat and tears, focusing on his real audiences by launching the #RWAC app; featuring unreleased and archival footage.

While developing MOLA RECORDS and working with new acts like Elephant Kind and Maria Taktouk we lent into better activations focusing on their, native core audiences in the demographics and using them to drive awareness through fan-made videos, showcasing top comments on video clips and ‘fan proofing’ new merchandise, modelled by them and shared online.

Streaming platforms, social media, and the global appetite for fresh sounds are still massive opportunities, but while it’s never been easier to access a global audience, breaking through and sustaining that reach has never been more complicated. For artists and their teams, expanding into new territories is crucial for growth, but becoming more ‘selected for the chosen few’. Unlocking new revenue streams, new opportunities, extending career lifespans, and fostering deeper cultural resonance is fundamental.

“international traction can provide staying power”

An artist might struggle to gain traction in the U.S. but find their sound hits home in Indonesia or Germany, where audiences are looking for something new. That kind of international traction can provide staying power, and protect artists from the rapid boom-and-bust cycles of local scenes.

Most recently, we hosted four fan events around the UK, to celebrate the one year anniversary of CRAWLERS’ first album. We planned and budgeted the entire run, managed all the events and ticketing, promoted and communicated directly with the fans and yet we still struggled to make it financially viable. However, we chose to do it in order to give back to the loyal community, and in doing so, they showed up, bought merch and supported the band. That’s the power of organic, real growth.

“more difficult than ever”

The whole process of supporting, developing, nurturing and global growth is crucial in developing a globally profitable and established act. They form part of the now 1% alongside Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, adding to the multi-billion pound business. Developing artists across markets can lead to valuable brand deals, cross-border collaborations, and long-term growth. But right now, that path is more difficult than ever.

One of the biggest roadblocks is politics. Currently, trade tensions and tariffs introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency, and still lingering in policy, have made it harder for artists to tour, perform, record, and earn in key global markets, with the constant chopping and changing on policies to high taxes creating costly decisions, it’s presents very uncertain and high risk opportunities that even the most established artist fears.

Increased costs on equipment, merchandise, and production can severely impact budgets. Visa restrictions and tightening borders pile on even more pressure, especially for artists from underrepresented or scrutinised countries. I’ve felt this firsthand most recently with Indonesian band Elephant Kind, who faced major challenges performing at SXSW in Austin. The financial and cultural loss of such missed opportunities can be significant.

In the UK especially, the creative industries are one of our most valuable exports, and a massive draw for tourism. Yet we continue to underinvest in our own infrastructure. While the top 1% of artists receive the lion’s share of attention and support, our grassroots talent often goes without; when Taylor Swift goes on tour, she takes the most money out of the live economy, making it harder for other acts to be profitable or be able to give fair ticket pricing. This needs to change. We need long-term strategies, funding, and structural support that reflect the true value of our cultural output.

“rethink how we expect artists to connect with audiences”

Beyond infrastructure, we need to rethink how we expect artists to connect with audiences. Social media platforms, governed by opaque algorithms, don’t make it easy. The pressure on artists to be content creators, marketers, copywriters, and performers all at once is unrealistic and unsustainable. Good marketing requires context, thought, and real strategy. Too often, I’ve seen releases fall flat simply because those things were missing. Thankfully, artists like CRAWLERS are highly aware of this, and when that alignment happens, everything runs smoother.

Breaking into new markets today requires planning, adaptability, and deep cultural understanding. But it also requires an industry willing to do the work: cutting through red tape, rebuilding infrastructure, and championing artist development beyond the algorithm and beyond the hype.

