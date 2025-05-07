Keith Urban Set To Be Honored With ACM Triple Crown Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) has revealed Country superstar, Keith Urban, will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award and honored with numerous performances of his songs by fellow artists at the Academy of Country Music Awards Presented by Carnival Cruise Line. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday (May 8) at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The monumental show will feature performances honoring ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Urban, with must-see performances of his chart-topping hits by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne. The ACM Triple Crown Award is a special recognition presented by the Academy of Country Music to artists who have won three distinct, prestigious awards, including New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Urban achieved this honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and Entertainer of the Year in 2019, and he is the first artist to receive this honor on the ACM Awards since Carrie Underwood in 2010 at the 45th ACM Awards.

As previously announced, the milestone show will feature performances you won’t want to miss, including:

• The celebration of 60 years of the ACM Awards will feature an opening with 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Sugarland, and Wynonna Judd.

• Powerhouse duets, including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts; a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey; and Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson.

• Performances from Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert, as well as New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top.

This Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars of the past, present, and future, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent. A limited number of tickets to the landmark 60th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop celebration packed with performances by their favorite country stars and seats closer to the action than ever.