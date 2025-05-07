Rob Thomas Announces ‘The All Night Days Tour”

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas is set to return to the stage this summer for a highly anticipated solo tour: “The All Night Days Tour.” This extensive 25-date U.S. run marks his first full tour since Matchbox Twenty’s wildly successful “Slow Dream Tour” in 2023-2024 and first solo headlining tour since 2019’s “Chip Tooth Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the solo trek will bring Thomas’ signature vocals and acclaimed songwriting to fans, kicking off in Atlanta on August 1 and concluding in Los Angeles on September 6. A Great Big World will provide support for all dates* on the tour with The Lucky^ opening select dates.

Thomas said, “I’m gearing up for ‘The All Night Days Tour’ at the end of this summer! After such amazing Matchbox shows in 2023 and 2024, it’s so great to revisit the solo catalog and share them with everyone! It’s also a great way to celebrate my new album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of my first solo album, …Something To Be!”

Presales begin today (May 7) at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday (May 8) at 10 p.m. local time. The general on sale for tickets begins Friday (May 9) at 10 a.m. local time. See below for the full list of “The All Night Days Tour” concert dates.

The upcoming tour promises to deliver the captivating live performances that Thomas is known for, featuring a blend of his chart-topping solo hits such as “Lonely No More,” “This Is How A Heart Breaks,” “Her Diamonds,” “Little Wonders,” and “Street Corner Symphony,” not to mention the iconic collaboration with Santana, “Smooth,” alongside tracks from Matchbox Twenty’s extensive catalog, like “3 AM,” “If You’re Gone,” and “Unwell.” Fans can also look forward to hearing his brand-new single, “Hard To Be Happy,” and more, from his forthcoming sixth full-length solo album All Night Days.

THE ALL NIGHT DAYS” TOUR DATES:

Fri., Aug. 1 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sat., Aug. 2 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun., Aug. 3 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Tue., Aug. 5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed., Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri., Aug. 8 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Sat., Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sun., Aug. 10 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue., Aug. 12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed., Aug. 13 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri., Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sat., Aug. 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon., Aug. 18 – Dayton, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wed., Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri., Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat., Aug. 23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Sun., Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Tue., Aug. 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed., Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri., Aug. 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Sat., Aug. 30 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land ^

Tue., Sept. 2 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater *

Thurs., Sept. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

Fri., Sept. 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas ^

Sat., Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater ^

^ With The Lucky and A Great Big World.

* With The Lucky