Smokey Robinson Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former Housekeepers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – According to numerous news sources, Motown legend Smokey Robinson is facing serious allegations from four former housekeepers who have filed a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct spanning nearly two decades. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (May 6), names both Robinson and his wife, Frances Gladney, as defendants.

The plaintiffs, identified as Jane Does 1 through 4, allege that Robinson sexually assaulted them multiple times between 2006 and 2024 at his residences in Chatsworth, Bell Canyon, and Las Vegas. One woman claims she was raped as recently as February 2024. The suit includes charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, gender violence, and labor violations. The women, all Hispanic and economically vulnerable, state they were overworked, underpaid, and subjected to a hostile work environment. They also allege that Gladney verbally abused them with ethnic slurs and failed to intervene despite knowing about the misconduct.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson used his celebrity status to intimidate and control the women, isolating them during routine tasks to commit the assaults. The plaintiffs’ attorneys describe Robinson as a “serial rapist” and emphasize the women’s limited options due to their financial dependency. No criminal charges have been filed, and Robinson has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The lawsuit and its claims are now under public scrutiny, with many awaiting further developments in the case.

For those affected by sexual assault, support is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at rainn.org.