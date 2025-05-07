Sony Corporation And BandLab Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Corporation’s Personal Entertainment Business and BandLab Technologies today announced a strategic partnership set to redefine music creation for independent and emerging artists worldwide. By bringing together Sony’s legacy of audio excellence with BandLab, the world’s fast-growing social music creation platform, this collaboration reflects a shared mission to empower creators with cutting-edge technology and opportunities that fuel their growth, spark innovation, and build their careers—starting from the earliest stages of their musical journeys.

The initial phase of this partnership integrates Sony’s Spatial Sound technology, 360 Reality Audio, directly into the BandLab app, giving millions of users around the world on any smartphone with a standard pair of headphones or earbuds the ability to both experience and make music in spatial audio.

Starting this summer, BandLab users will be able to explore a curated collection of spatial-enabled beats in the BandLab Sounds marketplace and then build on them in BandLab Studio, adding vocals, instruments, and additional production to expand their creative possibilities within the immersive world of 360 Reality Audio.

As the partnership evolves, a dedicated, co-branded hub within BandLab will act as a gateway for future offerings—integrating new technology and accessible tools for music creation while providing exclusive access to newly developed educational programs. Additionally, the collaboration will create additional opportunities to amplify BandLab artist success stories to a global audience, offering artists greater visibility as they reach new heights in their creative journeys.

With over 100 million users across genres, skill levels, and geographies, BandLab is the world’s largest social music creation platform and a driving force in today’s music landscape. Together, Sony Corporation and BandLab Technologies are not only breaking down the barriers to make music, but also laying the foundation for a future where every artist has the means to create, connect, and share their music on a global stage.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that the technology and opportunities to create music should be available to everyone, not just a select few,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Co-Founder of BandLab Technologies. “By working with Sony Corporation, we’re combining our strengths to empower creators at every step of their journey. It’s not just about what artists can do today, but about what becomes possible when they’re given the right support to experiment and grow.”

“Sony Corporation has long been committed to delivering premium audio experiences, and this partnership with BandLab Technologies allows us to bridge the gap between professional-grade sound and independent creators of all levels,” said Masaaki Oshima, Head of Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation. “By integrating our audio products and technology into BandLab’s ecosystem, we’re not only expanding access to immersive audio tools, but also strengthening our connection with the pro-consumer market, enhancing the way music is created and experienced. We’re excited to see how artists push creative boundaries with these new possibilities.”