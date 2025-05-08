3 Doors Down Lead Singer Brad Arnold Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, has revealed he’s battling stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma—a type of kidney cancer that has spread to his lungs. The 46-year-old shared the news in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday (May 7), explaining that the diagnosis came after a recent hospital visit due to feeling unwell and sought medical attention.

In the video, Arnold expressed gratitude to fans and said he has “no fear” because of his strong faith in God. He asked for prayers and referred to the band’s 2008 hit, “It’s Not My Time,” calling it his personal anthem during this fight. “Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe ‘It’s Not My Time’ is really my song,” he wrote in the caption.

As a result of his diagnosis, 3 Doors Down has canceled their upcoming summer tour, which was set to begin on May 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band will also no longer be joining Creed’s summer tour.

Support has poured in from fans and fellow musicians, including Creed front man Scott Stapp and Chris Daughtry, who offered prayers and encouragement.

Arnold, who co-founded 3 Doors Down in 1996, has been the voice behind hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You,” and “When I’m Gone.” He overcame alcohol addiction in 2016 and has been open about his Christian faith, often sharing messages of hope during concerts.

Get Well Soon.

For more on Brad Arnold’s announcement, you can watch his video below: