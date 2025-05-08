Centricity Music Announces Senior Level Promotions

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned Christian record label Centricity Music is excited to announce promotions of five veteran staffers to the senior suite. John Mays is now the President of A&R while Camy McArdle assumes the role of Co-General Manager/SVP, Business Affairs & Publishing alongside Andrew Lambeth who is now Co-General Manager/SVP, Marketing. John Stokes will now head Marketing and Operations as SVP and Chad Segura takes on the role of SVP, Publishing.

“Centricity has the best team in the industry, and I wanted to start the year by acknowledging and rewarding the team’s responsibilities and accomplishments,” says Caren Sidle, CEO. “We have had many successes in our history and these titles recognize the milestones and prepare us for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.”

Veteran staffer Mays started with Centricity in 2005 and was previously the SVP of A&R. McArdle first joined Centricity in 2022 and was previously the Senior Director of Business Affairs and Finance. After joining the label in 2015, Lambeth was previously the VP of Sales and Promotions. Segura joined the label in 2015 as was previously the VP of Publishing. Stokes began his time with Centricity in 2017 and was previously the VP of Marketing and Operations.