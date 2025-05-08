Country Superstar Gretchen Wilson Wins Season 13 Of The Masked Singer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After eight performances and a plethora of incorrect guesses as to the identity of “Pearl,” Gretchen Wilson emerged from the lavish sea-themed costume to hoist the Golden Mask Trophy as the winner of the popular show’s 13th season tonight. Judges Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon were all over the map trying to guess “Pearl’s” identity after each performance. Following her last performance, Thicke finally named “Pearl” as Wilson.

“This is without a doubt the craziest thing I ever agreed to do, and it ended up being one of the most rewarding,” said Gretchen, following the win. “The cast and crew were some of the craziest people I’ve ever worked with, and they all became like family. ‘Pearl’ is safely back in the ocean, but her gloves may resurface on the ACM Red Carpet!”

Week after week, “Pearl” stumped all four judges by effortlessly moving from Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” to Whitney’s “Saving All My Love For You,” Gloria Estefan’s “Conga,” Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear The Reaper,” and The Outfield’s “Your Love.” A beautiful version of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” sent her into the Top Four. KT Tunstell’s “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree” landed her in the Top Three, and after singing The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You,” she was announced as the Season 13 winner.

Wilson will be on hand at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Dallas on Thursday (May 8) to present the coveted “Female Artist of the Year Award,” 20 years after winning the same award and “Top New Artist of the Year.” The show celebrates 60 years, airing live on Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. Eastern.