Folk-Punk Band Hoist The Colors Announces New LP And Signs With Hey!Fever Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Southern California’s Hoist The Colors have signed with HEY!FEVER RECORDS.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Hoist the Colors blend their influences together into a melting pot just like the city they call home. Combining their classic Americana and Irish roots with the Southern California Punk melodies they grew up on, the band has found a sound to call their own. After cutting their teeth on numerous tours, including Flogging Molly’s “Salty Dog Cruise,” the boys have just finished their fifth LP, produced by the legendary Paul Miner and Buzzbomb studios in Orange, CA. The upcoming release, Dear Wanderlust, solidifies the path the band has created for themselves, and they couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.

Lead singer Josh Linden says, “We really feel like this is the best place for us. What JT and Moki are building; the culture of family, the attitude and boldness, we just really wanted to be a part of it. We know a lot of the bands on the label already and have shared the stage with them many times. We’re just excited we’ll be getting to do that on a regular basis. There’s a mutual desire not only for band growth, but for the growth of the label as well. We’re just thankful for the opportunity to be part of it.”

Dear Wanderlust will be available this Fall.