Jeff Jernigan Joins Range Music’s Brand New Composer Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Music, a division of Range Media Partners, has announced the launch of a new composer division, which will be helmed by industry veteran Jeff Jernigan.

In his new role at Range Music, Jernigan will represent music-for-media composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and executive music producers. He will work closely with Leah Cook, Range Music’s VP of Creative Sync and Strategy.

Jernigan’s client roster includes Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (Gravity), Emmy-nominated composer and songwriter Tom Howe (Ted Lasso), Raffertie (The Substance), Emmy-nominated music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas (Halston), Brandon Roberts (Andor), Joseph Stephens (The Righteous Gemstones), Disasterpeace (It Follows), Tony-nominated composer Helen Park (KPOP), and Grammy-winning music supervisor Steven Gizicki (Maestro).

A graduate of UT Austin, Jernigan began his career at BMG Music Publishing before moving to ASCAP, where he worked in the organization’s film and television department. Most recently, he was part of the team at Kraft-Engel Management.

“We couldn’t be more excited about launching this new expert offering within Range Music,” said Range Media Partners co-founding Managing Partner Matt Graham. “It’s a natural fit for us as we expand and evolve our music representation business, given our deep commitment to music-driven storytelling. As the first hire for this division, Jeff brings with him a wealth of knowledge, an incredible roster, and vast experience working alongside our Film division. We’re thrilled to be joining forces.”

“It’s an incredible time for music in media, and Range is a perfect home for those creators,” added Jernigan. “I’m extremely excited to build a vibrant representation business with the unparalleled flow of information and opportunity that this company and team provide.”