The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey

Matthew Ramsey is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of Old Dominion. This is his story from backwoods Virginia to Nashville. He was in Music City for over a decade before he had any real success! It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll (and that’s what today’s country music is!)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/matthew-ramsey/id1316200737?i=1000706788961

