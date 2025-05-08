The Who Announces ‘The Song Is Over’ North American Farewell Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – One of the greatest bands in rock history, The Who, have announced their bittersweet final tour of the US and Canada as a truly grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career. Full tour routing and ticketing information is available below.

The legendary duo are revealing the news live during a press conference at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will discuss the 2025 series of dates, aptly titled The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour (named after the Who’s 1971 classic song).

Roger Daltrey says: “Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Pete Townshend says: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through the Who Fan Club beginning on Tuesday (May 13). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (May 16) at 10:00 AM local time at thewho.com/tour/.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday (May 13) at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday (May 15) at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Join the Whooligan Fan Club exclusively at to receive early ticket access, exclusive Whooligan merchandise, and a copy of the previously unreleased album, Live At The Oval 1971, one of The Who’s most legendary shows, which has been newly mixed and mastered from the original tapes.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to pre-show soundcheck, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a limited edition autographed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

America’s love affair with The Who live began 58 years ago when the band were part of ‘Murray The K’s Music in the Fifth Dimension’, a series of showcase events at RKO’s 58th Street Theatre in New York over nine days in March and April 1967. The band played just three songs (‘Can’t Explain’, ‘Substitute’, ‘My Generation’), and other acts on the bill included Cream, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Simon & Garfunkel, and Wilson Pickett. Later that Summer, it was at the seminal Monterey International Pop Festival in California that they rose to prominence in a defining moment of the Summer Of Love. Two years later, The Who were once again front and center at the most famous festival of the ’60s, Woodstock, performing an incendiary set in the early hours of August 17th, 1969.

The Who continued to thrill US fans throughout the 1970s before undertaking their first ‘farewell’ tour in 1982, which featured two shows at the legendary Shea Stadium in New York. When the band returned to the road in the late 1990s and early 2000s perhaps one of their greatest performances was at The Concert For New York City at Madison Square Garden shortly after the terror attack of 9/11, their three-song set in front of emergency workers and first responders was met with a primal roar from an audience. When Townshend and Daltrey were given the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2008 for their contributions to American culture, a tribute performance of “Baba O’Riley” was delivered with a full choir of New York firefighters in gratitude for The Who’s performance at the show.

THE WHO – THE SONG IS OVER 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena