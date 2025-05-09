Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

2025 Music Week Awards - Full Winners List
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Week Awards were held Thursday (May 8) at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. They were a celebration of talent, innovation, and dedication across the music industry, see the full list of winners below.

Full Winners List:

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – The Bodega, Nottingham (sponsored by Music Venue Trust)

Sales Team Of The Year – Universal

Catalogue Marketing Campaign – Oasis – Big Brother Recordings

Promotions Team Of The Year – Atlantic (sponsored by Radiomonitor)

Independent Publisher Of The Year – Stellar Songs / Tim & Danny Music (sponsored by PRS for Music)

Ticketing Company Of The Year – AXS Europe

International Marketing Team Of The Year – Sony Music (sponsored by Deezer)


PR Campaign – Charli XCX – Huxley

Festival Of The Year – Reading & Leeds

Independent Record Company Of The Year – XL Recordings (sponsored by Downtown)

Sync Team Of The Year – Universal Music Group, Globe

Radio Show – Jack Saunders – New Music Show, BBC Radio 1

Live Music Agency – CAA

Music Consumer Innovation – TikTok – Add To Music App

Label/Artist Services – The Orchard

Live Music Promoter – SJM Concerts


Music & Brand Partnership – Tom Grennan x Gillette x Various Artists Management x Sony/4th Floor Creative x Insanity – The Best A Man Can Get

Artist Marketing Campaign – Charli XCX – Atlantic (sponsored by Official Charts Company)

Publisher Of The Year – Sony Music Publishing (sponsored by PRS for Music

Radio Station – BBC Radio 6 Music (sponsored by PPL)

A&R Award – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by SoundCloud)

Manager Of The Year – Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle, Project Gold

Record Company – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by Amazon Music)

The Strat – Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment

