2025 Music Week Awards – Full Winners List

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Week Awards were held Thursday (May 8) at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. They were a celebration of talent, innovation, and dedication across the music industry, see the full list of winners below.

Full Winners List:

• Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – The Bodega, Nottingham (sponsored by Music Venue Trust)

• Sales Team Of The Year – Universal

• Catalogue Marketing Campaign – Oasis – Big Brother Recordings

• Promotions Team Of The Year – Atlantic (sponsored by Radiomonitor)

• Independent Publisher Of The Year – Stellar Songs / Tim & Danny Music (sponsored by PRS for Music)

• Ticketing Company Of The Year – AXS Europe

• International Marketing Team Of The Year – Sony Music (sponsored by Deezer)

• PR Campaign – Charli XCX – Huxley

• Festival Of The Year – Reading & Leeds

• Independent Record Company Of The Year – XL Recordings (sponsored by Downtown)

• Sync Team Of The Year – Universal Music Group, Globe

• Radio Show – Jack Saunders – New Music Show, BBC Radio 1

• Live Music Agency – CAA

• Music Consumer Innovation – TikTok – Add To Music App

• Label/Artist Services – The Orchard

• Live Music Promoter – SJM Concerts

• Music & Brand Partnership – Tom Grennan x Gillette x Various Artists Management x Sony/4th Floor Creative x Insanity – The Best A Man Can Get

• Artist Marketing Campaign – Charli XCX – Atlantic (sponsored by Official Charts Company)

• Publisher Of The Year – Sony Music Publishing (sponsored by PRS for Music

• Radio Station – BBC Radio 6 Music (sponsored by PPL)

• A&R Award – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by SoundCloud)

• Manager Of The Year – Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle, Project Gold

• Record Company – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by Amazon Music)

• The Strat – Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment