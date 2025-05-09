2025 Music Week Awards – Full Winners List

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Week Awards were held Thursday (May 8) at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. They were a celebration of talent, innovation, and dedication across the music industry, see the full list of winners below.
Full Winners List:
• Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene – The Bodega, Nottingham (sponsored by Music Venue Trust)
• Sales Team Of The Year – Universal
• Catalogue Marketing Campaign – Oasis – Big Brother Recordings
• Promotions Team Of The Year – Atlantic (sponsored by Radiomonitor)
• Independent Publisher Of The Year – Stellar Songs / Tim & Danny Music (sponsored by PRS for Music)
• Ticketing Company Of The Year – AXS Europe
• International Marketing Team Of The Year – Sony Music (sponsored by Deezer)
• PR Campaign – Charli XCX – Huxley
• Festival Of The Year – Reading & Leeds
• Independent Record Company Of The Year – XL Recordings (sponsored by Downtown)
• Sync Team Of The Year – Universal Music Group, Globe
• Radio Show – Jack Saunders – New Music Show, BBC Radio 1
• Live Music Agency – CAA
• Music Consumer Innovation – TikTok – Add To Music App
• Label/Artist Services – The Orchard
• Live Music Promoter – SJM Concerts
• Music & Brand Partnership – Tom Grennan x Gillette x Various Artists Management x Sony/4th Floor Creative x Insanity – The Best A Man Can Get
• Artist Marketing Campaign – Charli XCX – Atlantic (sponsored by Official Charts Company)
• Publisher Of The Year – Sony Music Publishing (sponsored by PRS for Music
• Radio Station – BBC Radio 6 Music (sponsored by PPL)
• A&R Award – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by SoundCloud)
• Manager Of The Year – Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle, Project Gold
• Record Company – Island EMI Label Group (sponsored by Amazon Music)
• The Strat – Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment