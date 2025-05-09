Live Nation Revenue Falls In Q1 But Signals A Promising 2025

(vip-booking) – Live Nation (LN) revenue falls in Q1 but signals a promising 2025 Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2025 but maintained a positive outlook for the full year, citing strong fan demand and record levels of future ticket sales.

The company posted $3.38 billion in revenue for the quarter, down 11% year-over-year, and just below analyst expectations.

Despite the drop, LN reported operating income of $115 million and adjusted operating income (AOI) of $341 million, supported by growth in international markets and higher fan spending on-site.

CEO Michael Rapino described the start of 2025 as strong, stating the company is on track to deliver double-digit growth in both operating income and AOI by year-end. “2025 is shaping up to be a historic year for live music, with a strong start having us on track to deliver double-digit growth in operating income and AOI this year. As more artists tour the world, fan demand is reaching new heights across ticket sales, show attendance, and on-site spending. Ticket sales are pacing well ahead of last year, with deferred revenue for both concerts and ticketing at record levels. To support even more fans seeing their favorite artists, we’re continuing to expand our global venue network, adding 20 major venues through 2026. As the global experience economy grows, the live music industry is leading the way, and we’re positioned to compound growth by double-digits over many years.”

Deferred revenue from LN’s Concerts segment reached $5.4 billion, up 24% from the same period last year, while Ticketmaster’s deferred revenue rose 13% to $270 million.

LN reported 95 million tickets sold so far for 2025 concerts, up by double digits compared to the same time last year, with stadium ticket sales rising more than 80%. Attendance at LN – operated venues also grew, reaching about 10 million fans in Q1 – a double-digit increase.

The company continues to invest in its global venue footprint, with plans to open at least 20 new large venues through 2026. These expansions are expected to support approximately seven million additional fans annually.

While revenue declined this quarter, LN emphasized indicators of continued momentum, including strong on-site spending, high early demand for major summer festivals, and committed sponsorships. Roughly 85% of expected 2025 sponsorship revenue has already been secured, with many deals showing year-over-year growth.

Looking ahead, the company expects operating margins to remain consistent with previous years and continues to forecast double-digit growth in adjusted operating income for 2025. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, the company says consumer appetite for live entertainment remains high.