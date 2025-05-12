Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Promotes Ed Schulte; Leigh Anne Wise To Retire After 40 Years

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has promoted Ed Schulte to senior director of facilities, operations and sustainability. Senior leader Leigh Anne Wise, who previously served in the role, is retiring after 41 years with the organization.

In his senior staff role, Schulte will oversee facilities maintenance, building projects, building operations including security, housekeeping and event set up, as well as sustainability initiatives. He joined the museum in 2023 as director of facilities, overseeing operating systems for the museum’s more than 350,000-square-foot building, which houses gallery and collection storage spaces, retail and restaurant establishments and event and office facilities.

During his time with the museum, Schulte has worked to update key infrastructure systems and fine-tuned the museum’s long-range building plan to ensure the facility continues to run smoothly into the future. He’s collaborated on significant projects as facilities liaison, including the recent renovation of the museum’s retail spaces and facility updates related to the museum’s core and temporary exhibit spaces. With nearly 40 years of facilities management experience, Schulte previously worked as director of facilities for Nickelodeon Studios Orlando and most recently served as director of facilities at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.

Wise is retiring from her senior staff role, assisting with the transition through June 6. She joined the museum in March 1984 as a tour guide, moving to accounting and then operations. Most recently, she oversaw all facility management and operations for the museum and led the growth of its award-winning sustainability program, which diverted more than 100 tons of trash from landfills last year through composting and other initiatives.

During her tenure, Wise managed the museum’s move downtown in 2001 from its original location on Music Row. She also served as emergency response lead during the Nashville flood of 2010, safeguarding the museum’s facilities and restoring its operations. She oversaw building construction as the facilities and operations liaison during the museum’s expansion, completed in 2014, as well as served as emergency response lead for building and staff safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leigh Anne has been a key sounding board and trusted partner through many major milestones of our museum,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Her determination and resolve to improve our facility can be felt in every aspect of our operations. We’re grateful for her incredible 41 years of service, and we look forward to Ed’s steady leadership and expertise as we continue to serve our community and museum visitors.”