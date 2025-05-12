Dan + Shay To Headline MAM JAM Concert Series Honoring The Military Community

VIENNA, VA (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Navy Federal Credit Union has announced its first-ever MAM JAM Concert Series—an event honoring the military community and celebrating service through music. Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay are bringing their signature sound to Cedar Park, TX (near Fort Cavazos) and Wilmington, NC (near Camp Lejeune).

WHAT: MAM JAM 2025

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, May 17 in Cedar Park, TX

Location: H-E-B Center (2100 Ave of the Stars, Cedar Park, TX 78613)

Time: 7:00 PM CT (Doors open at 6:00 PM CT)

Line Up: Dan + Shay, Redferrin, Carter Faith

Mission Marketplace: Visit the Mission Marketplace featuring Veteran-owned small businesses, including Grill Your Ass Off, Guitars for Vets, Nutree Fitness, Klenr, The Handmade Mom, and Authentically American.

Saturday, May 31 in Wilmington, NC

Location: Live Oak Bank Pavilion (10 Cowan Street, Wilmington, NC 28401)

Time: 7:00 PM ET (Doors open at 6:00 PM ET)

Line Up: Dan + Shay, Austin Snell

Mission Marketplace: Visit the Mission Marketplace featuring Veteran-owned small businesses, including Grill Your Ass Off, Guitars for Vets, Glam Solider, Klenr, and Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits Sauce.

TICKETS: Tickets are complimentary for Active Duty Servicemembers and Veterans. General admission tickets start at $75. Get your tickets at www.mamjam.com.