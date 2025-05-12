Dump Truck Crashes Into Iconic Music Venue Whisky A Go Go

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – A dump truck crashed into the iconic Whisky a Go Go music venue on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood on Friday, (May 9) around 1:45 p.m. The incident involved multiple vehicles and a power pole, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area and the cancellation of the scheduled show that night by headliners Boy Hits Car.

The truck, carrying sand, slammed into six other vehicles, snapped a power line, and wound up crashing into the music club. The dump truck was at a construction site when investigators say it appears the brakes failed, causing it to barrel down the road and into several cars and the building. No one was inside the dump truck as it came barreling down the street towards busy Sunset Avenue.

Despite the frightening incident, no serious injuries were reported. The famed venue—famous for hosting legendary acts such as The Doors, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Mötley Crüe reopened the following day.

Boy Hits Car, the band scheduled to perform that night, shared on Instagram: “Well… that was wild. Yesterday, just hours before we were set to headline at the legendary Whisky A Go Go, a dump truck crashed into the venue. Our show was unfortunately canceled as a result, but the scene quickly turned surreal. ABC7 News and KCAL were there on the spot, and next thing you know, we’re doing interviews for TV instead of soundcheck.”

The venue’s staff and patrons were shaken by the incident. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, Anthony Reyes, who was inside Whisky a Go Go at the time, said: “One loud bang and the building moved. So we were like, is this a huge earthquake? Or what just happened?”

Instead of Boy Hits Car, we had Truck Hits Wall.

For a visual report on the incident, you can watch the following news segment: