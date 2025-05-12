Journalist And Author Gerry Wood Passes At 87

FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Gerry Wood, a respected music journalist and figure in Nashville’s media scene, passed away Saturday (May 3) in Florida at the age of 87. His career, spanning several decades, left a significant mark on country music journalism.

Born Gerald E. Wood in Lewiston, Maine, he began his broadcasting journey in Kentucky, working as a news and sports reporter at WSON in Henderson and as a DJ at WVJS in Owensboro. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and a master’s from Vanderbilt University, Wood transitioned to roles at WAKY in Louisville and WKDA in Nashville.

Wood’s influence grew as he entered public relations, first at Vanderbilt University (1966–69) and then at ASCAP (1969–75). In 1975, he joined Billboard, eventually becoming its editor-in-chief in New York in 1980. He later returned to Nashville, serving as editor of Nashville magazine and as a correspondent for People magazine. In 1986, he resumed his association with Billboard as the general manager of its Nashville bureau.

Musicrow.com reports that beyond print, Wood was known for his television presence as The Gamboling Gourmet on WTVF-TV and as a reviewer on the TNN cable channel during the mid-1980s. His enthusiasm for music and travel made him a familiar face at industry events and gatherings.

Wood authored several books, including Ain’t God Good (1975) and Let the Hammer Down (1978) with comedian Jerry Clower, as well as The Grand Ole Opry Presents the Year in Country Music (1997) and Tales From Country Music (2003). He contributed to Country Weekly and various other publications as a freelance journalist. His contributions were recognized with a Journalistic Achievement Award from SESAC in 1981.

An active member of the Country Music Association, the Gospel Music Association, the Nashville Songwriters Association International, and the Recording Academy, Wood also served on the board of the Nashville Entertainment Association.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

RIP