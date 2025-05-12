Katie Pandolfo Named General Manager At AEG’s Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG announced the appointment of Katie Pandolfo as the General Manager of the company’s Crypto.com Arena, effective June 1st.

Pandolfo was selected for the role after an extensive search and most recently served as General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park where she oversaw teams producing thousands of events over the years, including seven MLS Cup Championship matches, three seasons of the National Football League (NFL), Championship Boxing, and Olympic and World Cup Qualifying Matches. During her long tenure in the leadership role, at DHPS, the facility, located in Carson, CA, welcomed more than 25 million guests for events across live entertianment, as well as all major league sports.

“Katie brings a wealth of experience to this role having guided the operations and management of Dignity Health Sports Park for over two decades” said AEG President and CEO, Dan Beckerman. “She is a talented leader with a proven track record of success in delivering world class events and an incredible reputation for guiding and motivating her team. Her dedication and passion will be invaluable assets in leading Crypto.com Arena into the future, especially as the arena continues to build its legacy as a premier sports and entertainment destination with high-profile global events on the horizon, including the 2026 GRAMMY® Awards, the 2027 NCAA Regional Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.”

“Crypto.com Arena is more than just a venue, it is a renowned destination and the home of championship teams and iconic performers and events that has been at the forefront in driving live sports and entertainment, delivering innovative guest services and building community,” shared Pandolfo. “I am excited to join the talented team at Crypto.com Arena and look forward to collaborating with the arena’s management team and partners to continue delivering exceptional experiences that shape the future of culture and entertainment.”

Pandolfo succeeds Crypto.com’s current GM, industry vet Lee Zeidman, who will continue to serve in an advisory capacity during the transition as he prepares to retire later this year.

“Lee has made an indelible and lasting impact on AEG, Crypto.com Arena and the city of Los Angeles and his retirement later this year will mark the end of a remarkable chapter in his career,” added Dan Beckerman. “I am grateful for Lee’s friendship and support over these many years and wholeheartedly thank him for his years of leadership and numerous contributions.”