President Donald Trump Fires Top Copyright Official Shira Perlmutter

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – President Donald Trump has dismissed Shira Perlmutter, the head of the U.S. Copyright Office on Mother’s Day and just days after the office released a report questioning whether AI training on copyrighted materials qualifies as fair use. The report concluded that fair use determinations depend heavily on factors like data sources, purposes, and market impacts, noting that many commercial AI applications may fall outside fair use protections.

According to The Verge, Representative Joe Morelle criticized the firing as an unjustified power grab, suggesting it was retaliation for Perlmutter resisting pressure to support companies like Elon Musk’s using copyrighted content to train AI.

The firing of Perlmutter, a legal expert in intellectual property with prior roles at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Copyright Office, has been condemned by critics. The Trump administration has not officially clarified the reasons for the firing, but several critics have linked them to efforts to control copyright interpretations favoring the tech industry.

The music industry, which depends on licensing fees and copyright protections for revenue, could face significant challenges under Trump’s deregulatory stance. Forbes reports that a joint study between SACEM and GEMA predicts that the global market for generative AI in music will exceed $3 billion by 2028, with 27% of authors’ and creators’ revenue at risk, equating to a loss of $2.9 billion for SACEM and GEMA members by 2028. To adapt, the music industry may need to explore creative strategies—such as forming coalitions with tech companies, pushing for alternative licensing models, or developing unique “AI-proof” experiences to sustain revenue.

Trump’s close ties with tech leaders like Musk, who owns startup xAI and has advocated for abolishing intellectual property laws. Musk’s influence in the administration could encourage a policy direction that prioritizes tech growth over copyright enforcement. The alignment between Trump’s administration and influential tech figures suggests that regulatory protections may be loosened, creating a challenging environment for artists and rights holders.